Yoga Girl Daily

Nov 14, 2022 - So many of us struggle with how often we pick up our phones. It’s hard to set real boundaries with ourselves when it comes to screen time. Throughout this week, we will dive into what happens inside of us when we spend an unhealthy amount of time on our phones. How can we get off them so we live a life that is more present, more in awe of the beauty around us, and more dedicated to our loved ones? Tune in to find out.