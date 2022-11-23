Rachel Brathen is an international yoga teacher and speaker, bestselling author and serial entrepreneur who inspires millions every day. Known as Yoga Girl®, Rachel has sparked a movement through sharing every corner of her heart’s journey; the moments of beauty and of pain, always with an unyielding trust in life.
On the Yoga Girl Podcast, we believe in inclusivity, diversity, access to healing tools for all, and building a world where every person can achieve what they choose to pursue without limitations due to systemic injustice.
It is based on this core belief that our podcast guests are selected to the capacity that we are able to be knowingly aware. The opinions expressed by guests are their own and may differ with ours. Guests do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Rachel or the team at Yoga Girl.