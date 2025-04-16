Yoga Girl

What Is Your Body Telling You Today?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 16th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s episode offers you a meditation.

You will sit down, close your eyes, deepen your breath, and arrive into the present moment. What is happening here? Do you feel tension? Lightness? Both in different places? As you settle your nervous system, it will give you the opportunity to truly listen.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

