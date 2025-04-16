What Is Your Body Telling You Today?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 16th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You will sit down, close your eyes, deepen your breath, and arrive into the present moment. What is happening here? Do you feel tension? Lightness? Both in different places? As you settle your nervous system, it will give you the opportunity to truly listen.
Tune in to begin.