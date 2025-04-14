Yoga Girl

This Week I Will Listen To My Body
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 14th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

How many times have you stayed awake when you were tired? Or pushed yourself too hard when you were lacking energy?

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are going to listen to our bodies. Imagine you could always check in with how you were feeling and give your body exactly what it needed?

Tune in to do just that.

