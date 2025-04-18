About the Episode

Do you live in tune with your monthly cycle? Do you rest when your body is calling you to rest? Do you stand in your power when you have more energy?

In today’s episode, Rachel has just started her period. She shares how she has been feeling this time around, from her philosophical ponderings, to struggling with feeling small, and a funny story involving Dennis.

Our cycles can often determine what we need in a day: how much rest we should get, how creative we feel, how we should nourish ourselves. But we don’t always listen to it. This episode will inspire you to get to know your cycle intimately. Being on your period can be a time of true connection and lead to a deeper understanding of yourself, but we are taught to pretend nothing is different.

Tune in to change how you move through your day and listen to what your body is telling you.