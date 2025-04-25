About the Episode

There are some memories that imprint themselves on our bodies.

When we think about them again, those same feelings still linger and make themselves known. And when the time is right, we get presented with opportunities to heal in ways that we couldn’t in the past.

In today’s episode, Rachel is four year post mold - and still processing and healing from this very difficult chapter of her life. She goes on a walk down memory lane and shares some stories she hasn’t before, including the full story of Bear, Lea’s stuffed animal. It all leads to where she is right now, feeling sad and grateful at the same time.

Tune in for the journey.