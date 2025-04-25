Yoga Girl

Still Healing: Mold, Heartbreak and The Story of Bear
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - April 25th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Family, Love, Growth, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

There are some memories that imprint themselves on our bodies.

When we think about them again, those same feelings still linger and make themselves known. And when the time is right, we get presented with opportunities to heal in ways that we couldn’t in the past.

In today’s episode, Rachel is four year post mold - and still processing and healing from this very difficult chapter of her life. She goes on a walk down memory lane and shares some stories she hasn’t before, including the full story of Bear, Lea’s stuffed animal. It all leads to where she is right now, feeling sad and grateful at the same time.

Tune in for the journey.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2025 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.