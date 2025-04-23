Yoga Girl

How to Anchor Into Your True Beauty
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 23rd 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Self-Love

About the Episode

Feeling beautiful is anchoring into your innermost essence.

It means connecting to your highest self and allowing that to shine out for all to see. In today’s episode, you are going to find that thing that makes you feel most beautiful. Not to mask who you are, but to enhance it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

