Who Is The Most Beautiful Person You Know?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 24th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Love, Friendship

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s episode you are going to reflect on the most beautiful person you know.

When you consider this, who first pops into your head? And what about them makes them beautiful? It’s probably not the person who is the most conventionally beautiful, or the person who gets the most likes on Instagram. It’s the person whose spirit shines through.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

