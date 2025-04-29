Yoga Girl

Why Are You Longing For This Dream?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 29th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are moving a dream from the dreaming stage and putting it firmly into the action stage.

But in order to do that, we need to know our why.

Today’s episode will help you first figure out which dream you want to bring to life, and then anchor into the reason you started longing for this dream in the first place. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

