Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 30th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Today’s episode is a visualization practice that will help you tune into what it will look like and what it will feel like to maintain your dream once you’ve reached it.

Oftentimes, beginning a new venture is just the beginning! You have to keep things flowing and moving, and that takes effort. A big part of realizing your dreams will be reflecting on whether this new life will be what you truly want.

Tune in to begin.

