Can You Give Your Body What It Needs Today?
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 15th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 15th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Then Rachel dives into the topic of today - what are you really bad at giving your body when your body needs it? Is it hard for you to stay hydrated? To move your body? To eat nourishing foods? We all have easy things when it comes to our health, and we have things that take a bit more effort and discipline.
Tune in to shed light on that today.