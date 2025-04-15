Yoga Girl

Can You Give Your Body What It Needs Today?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 15th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s episode begins with a check in to assess how you’re feeling in this moment.

Then Rachel dives into the topic of today - what are you really bad at giving your body when your body needs it? Is it hard for you to stay hydrated? To move your body? To eat nourishing foods? We all have easy things when it comes to our health, and we have things that take a bit more effort and discipline.

Tune in to shed light on that today.

