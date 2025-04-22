Yoga Girl

What Is Something Beautiful That Happens Every Day?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 22nd 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

Your life is filled with beautiful moments that happen every single day. But a lot of the times, we take them for granted.

What if magic is all around you, but your ability to see it depends on your ability to be present? In today’s episode, you will contemplate a magical moment that is constant in your life - so tomorrow you don’t miss it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

