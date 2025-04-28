This Week I Will Work on a Dream
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 28th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It’s that feeling of moving forward!
This week on the show, we are going to dedicate some space to our dream and actually take action on it. Sometimes a little bit of movement can cause a snowball effect. Tune in to begin.