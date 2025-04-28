Yoga Girl

This Week I Will Work on a Dream
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 28th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting, Growth

There is something magical about the process of working on a dream; when you are going along the journey, yearning for the destination.

It’s that feeling of moving forward!

This week on the show, we are going to dedicate some space to our dream and actually take action on it. Sometimes a little bit of movement can cause a snowball effect. Tune in to begin.

