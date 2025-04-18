About the Episode

Today’s episode is something you can do for yourself whenever and however you like.

You will offer yourself the simple and active practice of taking a moment to check in with your body, notice how you are feeling, and then immediately do something that will support you in that feeling. Basically - you will find a need you have, and you will meet it! Rachel gives you some space to check in and shares some ideas to uplift yourself.

Tune in to begin.