Meeting Your Needs For Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 18th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You will offer yourself the simple and active practice of taking a moment to check in with your body, notice how you are feeling, and then immediately do something that will support you in that feeling. Basically - you will find a need you have, and you will meet it! Rachel gives you some space to check in and shares some ideas to uplift yourself.
Tune in to begin.