Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 18th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

Today’s episode is something you can do for yourself whenever and however you like.

You will offer yourself the simple and active practice of taking a moment to check in with your body, notice how you are feeling, and then immediately do something that will support you in that feeling. Basically - you will find a need you have, and you will meet it! Rachel gives you some space to check in and shares some ideas to uplift yourself.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

