YOGA

Yoga For All

When I started teaching yoga it was a hobby. Something I wanted to share with my friends and family. I have been practicing some form of yoga for the past 43 years of my life. My yoga evolved from a form of exercise to life altering experience. My teaching developed from a small class of my friends and family to a worldwide stage. My mission: more accessibility for more people. I wanted the yoga mat to be a place of surrender and community.