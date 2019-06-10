The Downside of Being in Your Body
I was never sporty. I got out of running the mile in gym class every year with a note from my allergist. I wrote essays on the benefits of exercise in the library instead. I didn’t see the point of sports, or dance, or playing outside at recess. I was much more interested in reading.
I listened to your last words today. So there is this voice message you sent me right before you died. It’s been in my phone for over 6 years, but I could never make myself press play.
I don’t know what it is about today but every time I move my body I cry. Yesterday was rough. I can’t explain it - just rough.
Good morning! Or, grand rising. I heard someone say a while back “we are not mourning - we are rising” and I just couldn’t get it out of my head. Grand rising. Each new day, we rise.
As artists, whether it be a writer, actor, painter, poet, we often refer to our ‘inner child’ as the source of our creative abilities. The part of ourselves that ‘arts’. That compels us to tell stories. As children, we create with unharnessed vigor.
We live in a world that constantly, constantly tells us to change. To improve. To get better. Transform yourself; get thinner, stronger, more fit, continue to climb the ladder, make more money. Be a better mother, a better father, a better leader, a better person.
The first time I went on a Path of Love retreat, my eyes felt like they opened for the very first time. The truths I learned set me free from a cage I never even knew I had locked myself into.