How to Make Your New Year Sacred
At the end of every year, everywhere you turn there’s always a focus on New Year’s resolutions, setting new goals, and ways to improve your life with all that “new year, new me” mentality, but what if there was a different way to approach the new year?
How to be Amazed by Life, Even When You Can’t Feel The Light
LIFE—it amazes me. Every day, with its highs and lows, ups and downs… Life is amazing. I’ve experienced tragedy, loss, pain and suffering, but as I look at the sunrise bringing a new day, my heart flutters in complete awe of life.
Don’t Wait for Happiness to Find You - Choose it Now!
A day at the beach is all I need to remember life’s greatest lessons. Our minds can latch onto drama, for example, and we act like the only way out is a big, cryptic secret.
2 Methods Yoga Girl Uses to Find Happiness and Balance
If you’ve followed my Yoga Girl account for any amount of time, you’ve probably picked up on something: I can be unconventional. The methods I use to find happiness and balance might not be what you’d expect — but they always, always work for me.
How to Take the First Step After You’ve Convinced Yourself Not To
What do you do when you want something, but you've convinced yourself not to go for it? When taking the first step feels impossible, try this.
My Favorite Books on Yoga and Spirituality
These books are books that I return to again and again for different reasons. They have all been in my life for years, some of them for a really long time. They’ve completely supported me on this journey, or in some shape or form, helped change my life.
5 Wellness Tips for Every Day
You are worthy of feeling your best every damn day! Here are 5 of my favorite wellness practices to inspire your daily life.
Spring Cleaning for Mind, Body and Soul
Spring is a powerful time of renewal and rebirth. While most people use spring to do a little extra dusting around the house, challenge yourself to do a full Spring makeover on your heart, your home, your head and your body. Check in with yourself and see where you can clear away negative energy to encourage renewal in your daily life.
Are You Chasing Your Dreams Yet? How Yoga Girl® Lives Life to the Fullest
How did you move to Costa Rica? How did you start your business? People always ask me how I make all of the big, scary decisions that I do. My answer is simple: I choose to LIVE!
Rejoice
A few nights ago, I awoke at 2am and my mind started churning with ideas, with worry, with life’s big questions. Evaluating my performance as a mom, wife, daughter, sister, friend, studio owner, and traveling yoga instructor, I began to feel like a failure.
Even Bad Days Hold Blessings—How to Find Beauty in Bad Days
Do you ever wake up on the wrong side of the bed? You know, those mornings when it feels like the whole day is cursed the moment you sit up?
Happy Summer, Happy Heart
I love the summer. Mostly because l absolutely love eating fresh seasonal organic fruit. Fruit in California this time of the year is super delicious and prevalent. I like it also because I can eat lighter and still have loads of energy.
How to Have a Good Life: Be Free, Be Present, and Fall on Your Ass
Life is all about finding balance. Find balance, and you find peace. And who doesn’t want peace?
The Pause In Between
Smart people always get my attention, especially a genius as gifted as Albert Einstein. His words were as magical as his mathematics were miraculous. He wrote, ” He who can no longer pause to wonder and stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead: his eyes are closed.“
Feel at Home While Traveling: 4 Things Yoga Girl Always Does
Feeling at home while traveling can change your entire trip! There are 4 things I do every time I travel and stay in a hotel to keep me grounded and energized.