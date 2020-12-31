Yoga Girl

How to Make Your New Year Sacred

At the end of every year, everywhere you turn there’s always a focus on New Year’s resolutions, setting new goals, and ways to improve your life with all that “new year, new me” mentality, but what if there was a different way to approach the new year?

LIFESTYLE

How to be Amazed by Life, Even When You Can’t Feel The Light

LIFE—it amazes me. Every day, with its highs and lows, ups and downs… Life is amazing. I’ve experienced tragedy, loss, pain and suffering, but as I look at the sunrise bringing a new day, my heart flutters in complete awe of life.

Rachel Brathen - Monday, 10:42 pm
LIFESTYLE

Don’t Wait for Happiness to Find You - Choose it Now!

A day at the beach is all I need to remember life’s greatest lessons. Our minds can latch onto drama, for example, and we act like the only way out is a big, cryptic secret.

Rachel Brathen - Monday, 5:42 pm
LIFESTYLE

2 Methods Yoga Girl Uses to Find Happiness and Balance

If you’ve followed my Yoga Girl account for any amount of time, you’ve probably picked up on something: I can be unconventional. The methods I use to find happiness and balance might not be what you’d expect — but they always, always work for me.

Rachel Brathen - Monday, 10:29 pm
LIFESTYLE

How to Take the First Step After You’ve Convinced Yourself Not To

What do you do when you want something, but you've convinced yourself not to go for it? When taking the first step feels impossible, try this.

Rachel Brathen - Monday, 7:56 pm
LIFESTYLE

My Favorite Books on Yoga and Spirituality

These books are books that I return to again and again for different reasons. They have all been in my life for years, some of them for a really long time. They’ve completely supported me on this journey, or in some shape or form, helped change my life.

Rachel Brathen - Thursday, 6:56 pm
LIFESTYLE

5 Wellness Tips for Every Day

You are worthy of feeling your best every damn day! Here are 5 of my favorite wellness practices to inspire your daily life.

Rachel Brathen - Friday, 7:33 pm
LIFESTYLE

Spring Cleaning for Mind, Body and Soul

Spring is a powerful time of renewal and rebirth. While most people use spring to do a little extra dusting around the house, challenge yourself to do a full Spring makeover on your heart, your home, your head and your body. Check in with yourself and see where you can clear away negative energy to encourage renewal in your daily life.

Liz Arch - Tuesday, 4:57 pm
LIFESTYLE

Are You Chasing Your Dreams Yet? How Yoga Girl® Lives Life to the Fullest

How did you move to Costa Rica? How did you start your business? People always ask me how I make all of the big, scary decisions that I do. My answer is simple: I choose to LIVE!

Rachel Brathen - Thursday, 1:33 am
LIFESTYLE

Rejoice

A few nights ago, I awoke at 2am and my mind started churning with ideas, with worry, with life’s big questions. Evaluating my performance as a mom, wife, daughter, sister, friend, studio owner, and traveling yoga instructor, I began to feel like a failure.

Lara Heimann - Monday, 10:10 pm
LIFESTYLE

Even Bad Days Hold Blessings—How to Find Beauty in Bad Days

Do you ever wake up on the wrong side of the bed? You know, those mornings when it feels like the whole day is cursed the moment you sit up?

Rachel Brathen - Tuesday, 4:56 pm
LIFESTYLE

Happy Summer, Happy Heart

I love the summer. Mostly because l absolutely love eating fresh seasonal organic fruit. Fruit in California this time of the year is super delicious and prevalent. I like it also because I can eat lighter and still have loads of energy.

Chandanni Miglino - Tuesday, 4:57 pm
LIFESTYLE

How to Have a Good Life: Be Free, Be Present, and Fall on Your Ass

Life is all about finding balance. Find balance, and you find peace. And who doesn’t want peace?

Rachel Brathen - Tuesday, 4:55 pm
LIFESTYLE

The Pause In Between

Smart people always get my attention, especially a genius as gifted as Albert Einstein. His words were as magical as his mathematics were miraculous. He wrote, ” He who can no longer pause to wonder and stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead: his eyes are closed.“

Lara Heimann - Tuesday, 4:57 pm
LIFESTYLE

Feel at Home While Traveling: 4 Things Yoga Girl Always Does

Feeling at home while traveling can change your entire trip! There are 4 things I do every time I travel and stay in a hotel to keep me grounded and energized.

Rachel Brathen - Tuesday, 4:55 pm
