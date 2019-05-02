I AM A YOGA GIRL

I Am A Yoga Girl - Rebecca Trevors

I am Rebecca Trevors, a 24-year old Yoga Girl. Like many people my age, I am still finding my way in this world. I started practicing yoga on my twentieth birthday as a promise to myself that I would venture outside of my comfort zone. At first, yoga did nothing for me. But as time went by, I started to feel something change inside me.