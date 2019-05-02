I Am A Yoga Girl - Victoria Zepeda
Ever since I was a little kid I knew I was weird, the funny thing is, I’m 23 now and that weirdness never really went away, I guess it simply evolved, I evolved, and those quirks turned into something beautiful when I started my spiritual journey with the help of yoga. When it calls you, it calls you, am I right?
I Am A Yoga Girl - Rebecca Trevors
I am Rebecca Trevors, a 24-year old Yoga Girl. Like many people my age, I am still finding my way in this world. I started practicing yoga on my twentieth birthday as a promise to myself that I would venture outside of my comfort zone. At first, yoga did nothing for me. But as time went by, I started to feel something change inside me.
I Am A Yoga Girl - Anjaan
I was born into a family of Vedic scholars and was surrounded by the world of Yoga, Tantra and meditation from a very young age. Having been brought up around Palmistry, Astrology, Mantras, Ayurveda, these are ingrained into the core of my being. I don’t see Yoga as something I practice, I simply see it as a way of living, a way of being.
I Am A Yoga Girl - Larissa Ranft
I am… a Yoga Girl. And being brave enough to shout this out in public feels so damn good. For a long time, I have been confused with identifications of “who or what I am“. Being identified as a woman, as a daughter, a sister, a friend, a partner. I‘m identified with my profession, my age, my lifestyle, my looks, my opinions, and so much more.
I Am A Yoga Girl - Katrina Corner
I first rolled my mat out at the age of twelve... next to my Mum in our Village Community Hall in the sleepy South West of the UK. We had the kind of relationship where we could talk about anything and everything... unless it was connected to deep feelings or an excess of emotion.
I Am A Yoga Girl - Linda Drosdowech
Every night when I come home from the hospital where mom is suffering from Shingles, Dementia and a broken hip, I check in with my teenage daughters, close my bedroom door, fall on my yoga mat, and let the tightly packed tears flow.
I am a Yoga Girl - Evris Anthony Fearon
Hey, I’m Evris Anthony Fearon and I am 24 years old. I’m originally from Jamaica, but I’ve spent half of my life on the island of Aruba.
I Am A Yoga Girl - Nicole McComic
In the 4th grade I had one of my favorite teachers. She did yoga and she would sprinkle it within daily classroom routine. I loved how happy and giggly the poses made us feel. I was fascinated by yoga.
I am a Yoga Girl - Amelia Donkor
Who am I? Not such an easy question really, for any of us. Well I’m certain I’m a human, of the female persuasion, I have brown skin and a big smile. Does that paint a picture? To some extent...
I Am A Yoga Girl - Emma Rees
My yoga journey started in a town not far out of London, with four studios within a 5 mile radius: hot, vinyasa aerial, restorative, hip hop, I tried it all… Graduating from teacher training coincided with a return to the rural county I grew up in. In the unpredictable world of freelance community classes, I found my teaching voice.
I Am A Yoga Girl - Krista Kelly
I Am A Yoga Girl has a depth of meaning for me that has grown and transformed over time. Initially my practice started off as primarily physical. I compared myself to my neighboring mats and felt inadequate due to being unable to even touch my toes
I Am A Yoga Girl - Mathilda Sundström
I am a yoga girl because I breathe. Every single day I take more breaths then I can count. Every day I chose to live. I have had many chances to stop. Just give up and stop breathing, but I always chose to keep moving forward, to keep breathing.
I Am A Yoga Girl - Cassidy Bradley
Though I was an on and off practitioner over the years, it wasn’t until this year that yoga slapped me in the face and saved my life. I had come to the practice at around the age of 15. I knew it spoke to me but never quite connected deeply.
I Am A Yoga Girl - Mahwish Aurangzeb
I hadn’t heard of a yoga practice up until my teenage years, where the idea of it intrigued me. The people I saw doing yoga had these soft graceful movements and seemed to have this calming energy about them, all I knew was I wanted to feel what they were feeling.
I Am A Yoga Girl - Anna Michelle
I live with a chronic condition, psoriatic arthritis. This condition plagues both my skin with scaly patches of dry skin and every joint in my body. Some days it’s my hip, some my knee, others my wrist. I am sure there are ways to track it, but to me, for now, it’s just a matter of waking up and figuring out what hurts.