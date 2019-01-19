Yoga Girl

Drink This Matcha Green Tea Latte for Morning Mindfulness

Some days a hot cup of coffee is LIFE. But it isn’t the healthiest daily ritual for the nervous system! When I want a break from coffee but still need an energy boost, I turn to matcha. Plus, making a latte with this green tea is a beautiful, sacred ceremony of the heart.

FOOD

6-Ingredient Raw Vegan Chocolate—Yoga Girl’s Favorite Recipe from the Yoga Girl® Kitchen

This raw vegan dessert recipe is so easy to make and so crazy-delicious that you’ll never want to buy a chocolate candy bar again! It’s my all-time favorite recipe. Plus, what’s better than REAL cacao mixed with coconut and nut butter??

Rachel Brathen - Friday, 10:46 am
FOOD

Good Vibes and Vegan Protein: 5-Ingredient Green Pea Soup

I don’t know which is more satisfying: feeling full with good vibes after eating this green pea soup, or quieting the skeptics who don’t believe protein comes from anything besides animals. Between the green peas and beans, this soup is protein central — vegan and cruelty-free!!

Rachel Brathen - Monday, 8:25 pm
FOOD

Yoga Girl® Kitchen's Cozy Pumpkin Spiced Overnight Oats

No matter the season, these pumpkin spiced overnight oats are a tasty and simple way to bring the essence of autumn into your day!

Yoga Girl Editor - Monday, 5:10 pm
FOOD

The Perfect Autumn Apple Cider Recipe with a Raw Yoga Girl® Twist

How do you enjoy those traditional warm, cozy drinks that make the colder seasons brighter when you live near the equator? You adapt and make a raw, juiced version!

Rachel Brathen - Friday, 10:48 am
FOOD

Dirty Hot Chocolate from The Yoga Girl® Kitchen

In the colder months or on a fresh evening, what better way to warm up with than a cup of delicious, creamy, hot chocolate!

Yoga Girl Editor - Monday, 5:14 pm
FOOD

Vegan Tom Yum Soup from The Yoga Girl® Kitchen

Even though the weather is getting warmer, this comforting, delicious hot and sour Tom Yum Noodle soup is so yummy it doesn’t matter what the temperature is outside. This is an easy soup to whip up and the leftovers will keep in the fridge for a week!

Yoga Girl Editor - Monday, 5:12 pm
FOOD

Hearty Veggie Soup from the Yoga Girl® Kitchen

Craving some comfort food or just want an easy one-pot meal? This soup is for you! Loaded with nutrient-dense and fiber-rich vegetables, your body and soul will thank you.

Rachel Brathen - Monday, 5:15 pm
FOOD

Immunity Juice from the Yoga Girl® Kitchen

This powerhouse juice will keep your immune system strong and your mind at ease, knowing you are giving your body the natural medicine it needs to clear the body of toxins, support and strengthen the immune system.

Rachel Brathen - Monday, 5:11 pm
FOOD

Vegan Blueberry-Lemon Muffins from the Yoga Girl® Kitchen

When days are spent at home, it can be a perfect time to bake! These blueberry-lemon muffins are delicious, vegan, and easy to make if you are looking for some baking inspiration.

Rachel Brathen - Monday, 5:13 pm
FOOD

30-Minute Meal for Busy Vegans: Savory Potato Mushroom Soup

I absolutely love making soup. It’s cozy, it’s healthy, and the main reason—it's just so easy!

Rachel Brathen - Monday, 5:15 pm
FOOD

Yoga Girl’s Nourishing, Gluten-Free Breakfast Bowl for Sacred Mornings

Introducing: the most nourishing, heart-warming, nurturing breakfast bowl...ever! I love treating my mornings like they’re sacred, like everything is a ritual. And one of my favorite morning rituals is breakfast.

Rachel Brathen - Monday, 5:13 pm
FOOD

Rachel and Dennis' Go-To Vegan Chili Recipe

This recipe is a solid staple for a quick, hearty, satisfying vegan dish! This recipe will surely become a weekly regular in your rotation and bonus, it lasts in the fridge for at least 5 days, or you can freeze for a quick and easy go to meal.

Yoga Girl Editor - Friday, 10:51 am
FOOD

Swedish Pancakes Recipe from Fämily Foods®

Looking to switch up your pancake recipe game? Try them Swedish-style!

Yoga Girl Editor - Friday, 11:15 am
FOOD

Fämily Foods® Pancakes!

A delicious, nutritious and simple pantry staple, made better.

Yoga Girl Editor - Monday, 5:16 pm
