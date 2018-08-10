#METOO

Podcast Transcription: #MeToo

Nov 30, 2017 - In this weeks episode Rachel joins the #MeToo movement and shares her own stories of sexual harassment and abuse. She journeys back to the first moment she every felt objectified as a young girl and retells a few experiences with varying degrees of intensity where she felt violated, taken advantage of or abused. She also dives into the challenging topic of victim blaming and how speaking up and shedding light on our experiences can lead toward empowerment.