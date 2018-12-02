MEDITATION

Why I love working with women. A prayer.

I’m away for the weekend leading a retreat. It’s all women. My favorite. I’m laying here in the dark next to my son. I don’t have my hearing aids in so I can’t hear a thing except my tinnitus. The shushing in my head never ceases. The ringing. It’s water rushing, it’s a never ending reminder of something I’ll never remember, an inchoate ear that got stuck, perhaps as it was forming.