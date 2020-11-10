A Letter from our CEO
We have received some comments and complaints from Trump supporters claiming our online platform no longer feels like a “safe space”. I’d like to address that.
Resources for Anti-Racism, Social Justice, and Cultural Understanding
We are ALL capable of creating a better world to live in and a better world to leave for those that come after us. It starts with doing the work in understanding where subconscious biases may lie, and how we can take action to create a positive global impact. Let's begin...
Heal Yourself, Be the Change
If you want to heal yourself and the world, you have to do more; you have to take chances. There’s no way around it. Because making a change means just that – things must change. And things do not change just by wishing they will.
Feeling Hopeless? Read This and Return to Love
The more we learn about what’s happening around the world, the more we experience our own heartache and pain, the more it can feel like hope is lost. Like love is gone. But there is only one constant, and it never, ever runs dry.
A New Way of Healing
Introducing an exciting new collaboration with Yoga Girl® and 29K - the world’s first personal growth program combining the best science-based tools with deep human connection. Available wherever you are, whenever you need it, for free.
Yoga Girl® Foundation
The Yoga Girl® Foundation was founded 2018 in Sweden by Rachel Brathen Schoneveld and Shama Persson.
A Modern Solution to Change the World: Intimacy
If you want to change the world, to make it a better place...get intimate. Because what today's world needs most is LOVE — not the kind pressured by mass media, but the kind that sets us all free.
How Can You Best Serve? Drop the Should's and Teach What You Know
I rediscovered myself in 2016. I was so ready to live as my authentic self, but that meant changing how I taught yoga. And that scared me.
Are You Successful? Translation: How Are You Serving the World?
We need to stop thinking of how to become successful and start thinking of how to succeed in helping the world.