Motherhood and Divinity: Show Me a Mother and I’ll Show You Someone That Talks to God
To every woman out there who has ever wrangled a hysterical child into a car seat: you are doing the work.
We Are Born With a Reverence for All Life
This little girl is so gentle with everything she comes across in nature and it’s getting increasingly challenging to protect her from the parts of society that I don’t want her exposed to.
Between Us Judging Mothers
For me it all started out during pregnancy – the identity crisis. All of a sudden I had to make myself a priority, I was a carrier of the priority and a lot of people have a lot to say about how you should be doing that properly.
For New Moms Who Fear the Worst: Proof You're Not Alone
Is fearing the worst normal for new moms? This constant worry that something awful is going to happen to my baby… It paralyzes me at times. I obsess over it.
How to Keep Your Relationship Healthy: Find Someone You Can Dance With Forever
This life is one big dance, and I’m blessed to have met my forever dance partner. In business, parenting, marriage and friendship, Dennis and I have learned how to keep our relationship healthy: hold each other close, and keep dancing.
How to Change the World: Love Your Family and Pray for the Children
If you want to change the world, go home and love your family. There is so much I can do for my daughter every day to support her journey and make it brimming with love. But for the things I can’t control, I pray.
Lea Luna Part 1: From Healing to Pregnancy
I wanted to heal my life before I made another, and I realized the universe planned it that way, too. Women have come to my retreats or teacher trainings to heal themselves, and immediately after they returned home, they got pregnant. Literally!! My story is no different.
The 5 Lessons Your Family Relationships Teach You About Life
The bond between you and your family is for life, for better or worse. It’s incredibly special because the bond comes with built-in life lessons designed for you to heal and evolve; 5 of these lessons flash like neon signs right in front of us.
Lea Luna Part 2: Birth and Life
I wanted Lea Luna to arrive in a natural home birth. What I didn’t realize was how much control I thought I was going to have over the experience, and how the only way to reach the finish line was to let it go.
Yoga Made Us Better Parents - Yulady and Gerald Saluti
We are the proud parents of six wonderful children. Both of us had children from a previous marriage, and we had two children together. Yours, mine and ours as we like to say. As you might imagine, we have faced a number of parenting obstacles in raising our blended little family.
Uncensored Birth, Uncensored Truth
23,000. That is the number of people who responded to my call for action to petition Facebook and Instagram to change their policies, allowing uncensored birth images and videos on these platforms.
How to Stop Morning (All Day) Sickness: Yoga Girl’s Top 10 Tips
Severe nausea hit me like a ton of bricks just 5 weeks into my pregnancy. I don’t get hangovers, so I really wasn’t prepared for morning sickness - Nausea. Every. Damn. Morning.
A Surf Shop and a Shooting Star—The Rachel and Dennis Love Story
Finding love seems to happen by total surprise; but the most important pieces to get you there might be seeing the signs and leaning into the fear—mine took the shapes of a surf shop and a shooting star.