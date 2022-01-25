Rachel's Corner

Yoga Girl

Self-Care

5 Tips to Support Your Immune System During Winter favorite_border

Rachel Brathen - January 25th 2022 - 3 min read

Learn tips on keeping your immune system healthy and happy, and how BioGaia probiotics can offer a helpful boost!

Food

Better Than Oatly! (The Best Plant-Based Milk Recipe For Your Coffee) favorite_border

Rachel Brathen - February 3rd 2021 - 5 min read

Super creamy and delicious plant-based milk recipe with no additives or canola oil; perfect for THE most luxurious cup of coffee at home.

Ritual

We Return to the Earth favorite_border

Rachel Brathen - January 20th 2021 - 2 min read

I turn the routine of my daily run into ritual by taking a moment before or after to connect with the earth. It just takes a moment - I sit down, place my hands on the ground…and I breathe. Sometimes I pray. Sometimes I sing for her. No matter what: even if I only have a brief moment before it’s time to head home, I always, always say thank you.

Ritual

Everything is Prayer favorite_border

Rachel Brathen - January 12th 2021 - 1 min read

Transform routine into ritual and every day, you’ll feel a little closer to YOU - which is the same as feeling a little closer to God. There is no separation.

Food

Drop the Effort favorite_border

Rachel Brathen - November 30th 2020 - 2 min read

Not everything requires your constant effort.

Self-Care

Letting Go Hurts Too favorite_border

Rachel Brathen - November 24th 2020 - 2 min read

Letting go hurts, too. This weekend my entire body started aching from head to toe. It was as if I’d done the worlds hardest workout, but I hadn’t. I don’t know why or where it came from but everything just HURT.

Self-Care

I Can't Believe It's Ending favorite_border

Rachel Brathen - November 16th 2020 - 5 min read

I listened to your last words today. So there is this voice message you sent me right before you died. It’s been in my phone for over 6 years, but I could never make myself press play.

