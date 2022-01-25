Rachel's Corner
5 Tips to Support Your Immune System During Winter favorite_border
Learn tips on keeping your immune system healthy and happy, and how BioGaia probiotics can offer a helpful boost!
Better Than Oatly! (The Best Plant-Based Milk Recipe For Your Coffee) favorite_border
Super creamy and delicious plant-based milk recipe with no additives or canola oil; perfect for THE most luxurious cup of coffee at home.
We Return to the Earth favorite_border
I turn the routine of my daily run into ritual by taking a moment before or after to connect with the earth. It just takes a moment - I sit down, place my hands on the ground…and I breathe. Sometimes I pray. Sometimes I sing for her. No matter what: even if I only have a brief moment before it’s time to head home, I always, always say thank you.
Everything is Prayer favorite_border
Transform routine into ritual and every day, you’ll feel a little closer to YOU - which is the same as feeling a little closer to God. There is no separation.
Drop the Effort favorite_border
Not everything requires your constant effort.
Letting Go Hurts Too favorite_border
Letting go hurts, too. This weekend my entire body started aching from head to toe. It was as if I’d done the worlds hardest workout, but I hadn’t. I don’t know why or where it came from but everything just HURT.
I Can't Believe It's Ending favorite_border
I listened to your last words today. So there is this voice message you sent me right before you died. It’s been in my phone for over 6 years, but I could never make myself press play.
A Letter from our CEO favorite_border
We have received some comments and complaints from Trump supporters claiming our online platform no longer feels like a “safe space”. I’d like to address that.