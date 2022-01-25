Rachel's Corner

Yoga Girl

5 Tips to Support Your Immune System During Winter favorite_border

Rachel Brathen - January 25th 2022 - 3 min read

Learn tips on keeping your immune system healthy and happy, and how BioGaia probiotics can offer a helpful boost!

Food

Better Than Oatly! (The Best Plant-Based Milk Recipe For Your Coffee) favorite_border

Rachel Brathen - February 3rd 2021 - 5 min read

Super creamy and delicious plant-based milk recipe with no additives or canola oil; perfect for THE most luxurious cup of coffee at home.

Ritual

We Return to the Earth favorite_border

Rachel Brathen - January 20th 2021 - 2 min read

I turn the routine of my daily run into ritual by taking a moment before or after to connect with the earth. It just takes a moment - I sit down, place my hands on the ground…and I breathe. Sometimes I pray. Sometimes I sing for her. No matter what: even if I only have a brief moment before it’s time to head home, I always, always say thank you.

