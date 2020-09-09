If you are a strong 9th House of Sagittarius personality type you scored. This is the house of travel, exploration, adventure, spirituality, culture, astrology, higher learning, higher education, publishing, writing, gathering and sharing information. Strong 9th house placements are lifelong students. They want to learn as much as they can in one lifetime, and travel the world for information. They learn through experience. This is the house of travel, of the worldly philosopher and sages who are always planning on where to go next and have their travel plans dialed. They are blunt, always tell the truth, going outside of reality and are the forever traveling souls.

One of a series of 12 videos that will describe the themes and lessons involved in the 9th House of Sagittarius. Look to your chart and see where you have three or more planetary placements, called a stellium, and this indicates a strong placement in that house.

Tune in to find out more about the 9th House of Sagittarius, and see the Sagittarius videos below for further explanation of the 9th astrological sign of the Zodiac.

