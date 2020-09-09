If you are a strong 4th House of Cancer personality type you are creative, nourishing, sentimental, and love to be home, surrounded by soft, dreamy pillows and fabrics. This house is the base of the chart and it's also considered to be the root of the chart. This house rules what you dealt with in your childhood, your psyche, the connection to your ancestors and your family line.

One of a series of 12 videos that will describe the themes and lessons involved in the 4th House of Cancer. Look to your chart and see where you have three or more planetary placements, called a stellium, and this indicates a strong placement in that house.

Tune in to find out more about the 4th House of Cancer, and see the Cancer videos below for further explanation of the fourth astrological sign of the Zodiac.

