The first house of Aries is where the Zodiac calendar begins. If you are a first house Aries personality, you are driven by the fire element, you love to exercise and move energy, and strive towards intellectual and emotional understanding for yourself and others.

One of a series of 12 videos that describe the themes and lessons involved in the 1st House of Aries with astrologer Debra Silverman. Look to your chart and see where you have three or more planetary placements, called a stellium, and this indicates a strong placement in that house.

Tune in to find out more about the 1st House of Aries, and see the Aries videos below for further explanation of the first astrological sign of the Zodiac.

Deep Dive on Aries

Overcoming Anxiety for Aries

Karma of Aries

Planets of Aries

Aries in Action