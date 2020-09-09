If you are a strong 12th House of Pisces personality type you are spiritual, you might have psychic gifts, are in tune with other worlds, mysterious, vague, love to be alone, to visit temples and worship. You might be able to remember past lives, and this house rules the part of yourself that wants to retreat. It's the house of escapism, going outside of the rules, isolated. Twelfth house people love art, dancing, music, and entrance into a perfect world where everything is as it should be. They are writers, painters, artists, and musicians.

One of a series of 12 videos that will describe the themes and lessons involved in the 12th House of Pisces. Look to your chart and see where you have three or more planetary placements, called a stellium, and this indicates a strong placement in that house.

Tune in to find out more about the 12th House of Pisces, and see the Pisces videos below for further explanation of the 12th astrological sign of the Zodiac.

