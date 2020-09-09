If you are a strong 11th House of Aquarius personality type you are inquisitive, looking outside of the box, studying aliens, astrology, and metaphysical worlds. This house also rules community and influences working together to help, and wants to create a better future. Always ahead of the trends, 11th house people have the gift of brilliance and looking at things from a completely different perspective. They do not fit in and won't conform to society, nothing is traditional and they won't ever be traditional. They are mavericks, innovative, great at watching the trends, forecasting data and teaching a unique new perspective.

One of a series of 12 videos that will describe the themes and lessons involved in the 11th House of Aquarius. Look to your chart and see where you have three or more planetary placements, called a stellium, and this indicates a strong placement in that house.

Tune in to find out more about the 11th House of Aquarius, and see the Aquarius videos below for further explanation of the 11th astrological sign of the Zodiac.

Deep Dive on Aquarius

Overcoming Anxiety for Aquarius

Karma of Aquarius

Planets of Aquarius

Aquarius in Action