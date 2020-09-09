If you are a strong 10th House of Capricorn personality type you are ambitious and driven by your career. This house creates individuals that have to be the best, and they want to serve the collective. They work super hard with the best quality, and no matter how much they do, it's never enough! They are the professionals you turn to in order to get the job done. This house creates people that are destined to become famous. They are known for their work and make great leaders. They have a high value for excellence without even trying, and have great potential to succeed.

One of a series of 12 videos that will describe the themes and lessons involved in the 10th House of Capricorn. Look to your chart and see where you have three or more planetary placements, called a stellium, and this indicates a strong placement in that house.

Tune in to find out more about the 10th House of Capricorn, and see the Capricorn videos below for further explanation of the 10th astrological sign of the Zodiac.

Deep Dive on Capricorn

Overcoming Anxiety for Capricorn

Karma of Capricorn

Planets of Capricorn

Capricorn in Action