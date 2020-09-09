What parts of yourself do you neglect or ignore? Where do you not allow yourself to receive love? Take a dip into shadow work and give yourself some much-deserved love in this gentle restorative class. Join Rachel as she softly guides you through nurturing movement and a powerful self-massage practice to shine light on the areas of your body and heart that need more of your love and attention. Give yourself all the love, space and breath you need with this compassionate self-love practice.

Begin lying down to allow yourself time to ground, then gently stretch out the side body, move through some feel-good hips circles, and create some space in the hamstrings, calves, hips, and lower back with Reclined Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose (Supta Padangusthasana), Reclined Pigeon Pose (Supta Kapotasana), supine twists, and Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana). Return to a seated position to love on yourself even more with super sweet self-massage techniques for the neck, shoulders, and upper chest, gentle stretches for the neck and wrists, and intuitive Cat/Cow (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana) cycles for the spine. Continue opening up the hips with Garland (Malasana) and Half Pigeon (Ardha Kapotasana), then allow yourself to melt into the moment with seated twists, forward folds, and a modified Side Plank Pose (Vasisthasana). Return to seated once more to gently massage the lower parts of your body before lying down for a beautifully long Savasana.

For this class you will need: some body or essential oil(s) if you have some, and a journal and pen. Optionally, you can also use a blanket, a bolster, 1-2 blocks, and a strap (or homemade substitutes) for additional length and support.

Click here for the Spotify playlist, which you can start at the beginning of the video.

Journaling prompts:

A part of myself that I have been rejecting is...

To invite and make space for balance what do I need...

Find The Moon Book by Sarah Faith Gottesdiener here.

Find the Starseed Oracle deck by Rebecca Campbell here.

