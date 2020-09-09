The loose translation of Vinyasa, a Sanskrit word, is: "to place in a special way", but it's also used to describe the union, or synchronicity, of the breath and movement. Vinyasa Yoga, or Vinyasa Flow Yoga, stems from the Ashtanga style of Yoga, but unlike Ashtanga which invites students to follow rigid and predetermined sequences, Vinyasa Flow allows a bit more variety and creativity with sequencing. You'll also hear "Vinyasa" in reference to a particular sequence in many flow-style classes, which you will learn all about in this tutorial!

Follow Rachel as she guides you through the integral poses of a Vinyasa sequence: Plank Pose (Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana), Four Limbed Staff Pose (Chaturanga Dandasana), Upward Facing Dog (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana), and Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) and how to "flow" through them comfortably. You'll also learn different techniques, variations, and safety tips to do what feels good for you, maintain healthy alignment, and avoid injury and strain while practicing these commonly repetitive poses.

For this class, two blocks are optional.

Be sure to check out Wrist Alignment with Rachel to make sure your wrists stay healthy while practicing Vinyasa and other types of yoga!