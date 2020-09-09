Do you have only 10 minutes to spare in the office or at home? This class is for you! In just a short amount of time, this class will help you reconnect to yourself. Starting in Downdog, you'll move through a modified flow with shoulder openers, twisting crescent lunges, Warrior III and standing splits! At the end, you'll rest in a calming Child's Pose. Discover the joy that can be found on the mat, even when time seems limited!

For this class, one or two blocks are optional for extra support and length.