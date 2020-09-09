If you are a strong 8th House of Scorpio personality type you have infinite energy around themes of power and sensuality, and love to study the mind, the dark, and the occult. Scorpios are not for the faint of heart, they are interested in the taboo and revel in their explorations of various topics. This house also rules deep relationships, and have a deep desire to mate. They are fearless in the face of darkness due to experiencing or being drawn to the dark side of humanity. Yet, Scorpios are healers, having faced the heavy things in life and coming out the other side.

One of a series of 12 videos that will describe the themes and lessons involved in the 8th House of Scorpio. Look to your chart and see where you have three or more planetary placements, called a stellium, and this indicates a strong placement in that house.

Tune in to find out more about the 8th House of Scorpio, and see the Scorpio videos below for further explanation of the eigth astrological sign of the Zodiac.

Deep Dive on Scorpio

Overcoming Anxiety for Scorpio

Karma of Scorpio

Planets of Scorpio

Scorpio in Action