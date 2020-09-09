If you are a strong 7th House of Libra personality type you might hold onto momentos of past loves, you seek partnership, you are charismatic, you have a natural gift for art and a penchant for aesthetics. This house rules relationships of all kinds, and is constantly seeking to find balance within relations, offering up solutions and services to keep the peace within their large network of friends and community.

One of a series of 12 videos that will describe the themes and lessons involved in the 7th House of Libra. Look to your chart and see where you have three or more planetary placements, called a stellium, and this indicates a strong placement in that house.

Tune in to find out more about the 7th House of Libra, and see the Libra videos below for further explanation of the seventh astrological sign of the Zodiac.

Deep Dive on Libra

Overcoming Anxiety for Libra

Karma of Libra

Planets of Libra

Libra in Action