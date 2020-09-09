If you are a strong 6th House of Virgo personality type you might be driven towards natural medicine, plant medicine, western medicine or a combination of all! Virgos are detailed oriented, meticulous list makers, tuning into the rhythm of your body and the moon. This house is feminine and Mercurial ruled, creating a drive to implement systems down to perfection. This house also rules service to others, self-care, diagnosis, natural remedies, the feminine body, healing, and systemic balance.

One of a series of 12 videos that will describe the themes and lessons involved in the 6th House of Virgo. Look to your chart and see where you have three or more planetary placements, called a stellium, and this indicates a strong placement in that house.

Tune in to find out more about the 6th House of Virgo, and see the Virgo videos below for further explanation of the sixth astrological sign of the Zodiac.

Deep Dive on Virgo

Overcoming Anxiety for Virgo

Karma of Virgo

Planets of Virgo

Virgo in Action