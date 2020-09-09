If you are a second house Taurus personality you are driven towards financial security, familiarity and comfort. You experience life through the luxury of the senses, an enchanting smell, a soft fabric, a beautiful garden or scenery. You are thorough, grounded, natural, ritualistic, and in tune with the Earth.

One of a series of 12 videos that will describe the themes and lessons involved in the 2nd House of Taurus. Look to your chart and see where you have three or more planetary placements, called a stellium, and this indicates a strong placement in that house.

Tune in to find out more about the 2nd House of Taurus, and see the Taurus videos below for further explanation of the second astrological sign of the Zodiac.

