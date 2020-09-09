In this class, you will be looking at various techniques and exploration of the practice of Pranayama. Prana is the life force, the building blocks of our realities, and the practice of Pranayama sometimes involves control of the breath, and other times it's done with the intention to instead liberate the breath. Join Rocky as he leads you through a series of restorative poses in which you will take the time to examine different breathing techniques to control and expand your life force. By working with our breath, we can find greater stability and facility in the nervous system, and also greater liberation within ourselves. It's a subtle practice, but it can have profound effects on the mind, body, and spirit!