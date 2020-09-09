Welcome to the most blissful part of your day! Join Dianne for a restorative yoga class and learn how you can use props (or items you have around your home) as support to experience the infinite benefits of restorative yoga. By dedicating time to stillness, you help to create balance out of the busy moments in life and provide your body with an opportunity to recharge, release tension, breathe, and heal.



Learn more about props and how to make your own at home here.