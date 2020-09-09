’Tis the season indeed! Join us for a very special (and a very Swedish!) live session where we start by moving our bodies and end with a delicious Christmas treat: Glögg! This Swedish take on a mulled wine is a December staple in the Nordics and we will give you our very own special recipe that includes a plant medicine twist. Some medicine is for the body, but Glögg is for the soul. The live session will include both a non-alcoholic and a traditional version.

To make Swedish Soul Medicine, you will need:

A pot for the stove and a big spoon to stir

Small mug + teaspoon

2 cinnamon sticks

6 cardamom pods

1 Tbsp dried ginger

12 cloves

1 strip of orange peel

1/2 cup-1 cup organic sugar, maple syup, or sweetener of choice

Raisins and/or shelled almonds as "topping" (*optional)

Plant friend of choice (*optional - if you'd like to personalize it more, intuitively choose an edible herb you are drawn to to add in!)

For a version with alcohol, you will also need:

1 bottle of full-bodied red wine

Brandy (or you can substitute rum, vodka, or any spirit that you'd like)

For an alcohol-free version, you will also need:

1 bottle of red alcohol-free wine OR 750ml black currant juice (preferably a kind that isn’t too sweet)

Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at 9am PST | 10am MST | 12pm EST | 5pm UTC/GMT | 6pm CET

