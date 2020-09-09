After a busy or stressful day, this beautifully restorative practice with Rachel is the perfect treat to wind down and settle the mind, body, and heart. Take time to soften, find stillness, and deeply relax as you slowly settle into each pose and mindfully tune into your breath.

Peacefully connect within as you comfortably rest in supported Child's Pose (Balasana), gentle hip and hamstring stretches, nurturing belly-down twists, and most importantly, Savasana.

For this class, you will need a round bolster (or a homemade substitute). For additional lift and support, you can also incorporate blocks, blankets, and/or pillows.