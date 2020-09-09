Join Rocky for this restorative practice intended to help you activate your parasympathetic nervous system and boost your immune system. This practice is excellent is you are feeling stressed or slightly under the weather; a perfect go-to sequence to activate your body's natural healing response. This sequence will help to support the vital organs in the trunk of the body through gentle twisting, forward folding, and subtle backbending. You are invited to bring awareness to the breath, to soften, release, and practice the simple refined art of just being.

For this practice, you will need 1-2 straps, two blocks, a bolster, and a blanket (or homemade substitutes). Optionally, feel free to bring extra blankets, pillows and any other props you'd like to offer you the most support and relaxation. When it comes to restorative props, usually the more the merrier!