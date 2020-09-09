"Puro amor" in Spanish means "pure love". This practice invites you to connect deeper to the heart space. With the busyness of day to day life, it can be easy to let the mind take over and challenging to stay connected to the heart. Use this gentle Vinyasa flow to drop into your body, connect to your spiritual heart, and connect to your ability to give and receive love. Begin with a gentle seated flow, inviting space into the heart center, letting the heart breathe and letting go of anything not serving you. Then move through a gentle hip opening flow, releasing emotions and creating space in the pelvis. Softly make your way onto the mat for a supported heart opening bridge pose, and then find your way into a restful, healing Savasana. Let your heart lead the way as you return to your day to day life.

Encuentra Puro Amor en español aquí.