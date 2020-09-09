Feeling a bit unsettled, stressed, or anxious? Drop into this short class at any time of day to help calm your mind and bring you back home to yourself.

Begin seated to settle the mind and ground into the breath, then follow Rachel's lead as she guides you through Alternate Nostril Breath (Nadi Shodhana Pranayama) to help you slow down and bring your focus on the here and now. Invite a bit more movement into the body with hip circles, seated side bends, and shoulder rolls, before making your way into a gentle tabletop, Child's Pose (Balasana), and Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) flow.

Open up the shoulders with Thread the Needle Pose (Parsva Balasana), and continue creating a bit of energy in the body with modified Side Plank Pose (Vasisthasana), Plank Pose (Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana), and Locust Pose (Salabhasana). Come back to a seated position for twists, Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana), and a Seated Wide Forward Fold (Upavistha Konasana) before resting in Corpse Pose (Savasana).