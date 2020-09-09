Tune into your heart center and give yourself the greatest gift of self love! Our hearts, which are both powerful and fragile, are the center of this love, guiding how we give our love to the world. This practice will tune you into the subtle vibrations of the heart, becoming more aware of what you are holding onto and consciously letting go. This powerful meditation will help to heal your heart from fear and self-protection so that you can move towards a love that is boundless, courageous, infinite, and connected.