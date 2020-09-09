This is a visualization journey, inviting you to welcome in whatever you are feeling today. We are feeling, sentient beings, and it’s not always easy to express our feelings. It's ok to not be ok. It's ok to feel your feelings. Taking the time to drop into meditation, to feel your feelings, and truly heal is crucial for your mental and emotional health. Use this practice to allow yourself to be fully present and invite yourself to feel. Whatever emotions arise, let yourself move through those feelings. Honor yourself and the courage it takes to give yourself permission to feel.



¡Para probar esta clase en español, haga clic aquí!