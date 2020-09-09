When Susanna was living in Dharamshala, a small city in the north of India where the Dalai Llama resides, she studied the Five Tibetan Rites. Now she's offering them to you in this fun class so you can release stagnant energy, create emotional balance, and invigorate your entire body!

Throughout this ancient practice, you'll focus on 5 different shapes, or postures, and repeat each of those shapes 6 times (or more over time). You'll begin standing to mindfully spin and activate the chakras, then you'll transition down to the floor to stimulate the core, thighs, and hip flexors with focused leg lifts.

Next you'll move through a Camel (Ustrasana) and Rabbit Pose (Sasangasana) flow to open up the heart and throat, a Reverse Tabletop (Ardha Purvottanasana) flow for the shoulders and glutes, and finally a Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) and Upward Facing Dog (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana) flow to round it all out. This unique combination of movements and postures allows the mind and body to find equilibrium while still activating the core, energizing the spine, and creating space in the heart, shoulders, and hips.

For this class, 2 blocks are optional for additional length and support.

