If you are feeling particularly anxious, unsettled, or just flat out stressed, this beautiful meditation with Rachel will bring you back down to Earth and return you to a calm state of presence in the here and now so you can continue forward with clarity and focus. Take these 8 short minutes to reconnect with your body and breath, find some stillness, and give your heart some space to settle.

For this practice, all you need is a comfortable seat! We recommend a blanket, a pillow, chair, or 1-2 blocks for added support.