Getting Unstuck
Get unstuck and out of your own way with this is a short 10-minute practice and listen to Jen's insight for what to do on the days that you still feel stuck. Yoga is a wonderful tool to move through difficult emotions, become grounded, and quiet the mind so that you can take the first step away from stagnation. Begin with a grounding heart-centered meditation, visualizing what you want for yourself, then move your body through a few rounds of Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar) incorporating intention and Mantra before taking the first steps toward manifesting your dreams and desires.

For this practice, 2 blocks and a blanket are optional.

